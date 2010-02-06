Close Up Pictures Of Pluto's Face

However, Hubble Space Telescope (HST), has changed all that. With the observations that have been conducted since 1994, until the recent images taken between the years 2002-2003, then obtained a more detailed picture of Pluto, rather than observations that have been made ever. These results are a long way from the details, because the challenge to record details such as a soccer ball from a distance of 60 km.
Although the image of the HST is not enough to be able to record details of craters and mountains, and even then if there is one, but the recording is done the world HST indicates that vary in color, from white, dark orange-brown to dark. The colors are believed due to ultra-violet radiation from the sun which is in the distance, breaking the existing methane on Pluto's surface, causing a dark brown residue rich in carbon.
Pluto is also changing illumination, in the northern polar region of southern luminous and dark and reddish. The summer approaching Pluto's north pole causes ice to melt and experiencing freezing in the darker areas due terbayangi on the planet. HST has shown that Pluto is not just a ball of ice and rock, but a world that has a dramatic change in atmosphere.
Change season due to the elliptical orbit of Pluto 248 years along with the slanted axis. Season becomes elliptical symmetry because Pluto's orbit. Spring transition into summer in the polar hemisphere rapidly occurred in the north, because Pluto is moving very fast along the orbit as it moves around the Sun in the direction of approach.
Earth Observation landing between 1988 and 2002 showed the mass multiplication of the atmosphere have all the time allegedly due to heating and sublimation of nitrogen ice. HST images of the season to give an understanding of what happened on Pluto and the fate of the atmosphere.
HST image of this is that terdetil at the moment, at least until the New Horizon spacecraft will fly past Pluto and will record more detailed images again, and give a better picture of what is happening on the surface of Pluto, and was still waiting until 2015 to will come.
