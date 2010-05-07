Source: youtube.com
Friday, May 7, 2010
Hubble 20 years of Space-Shattering Discoveries
A nice video from NASA to celebrate 20 years of Hubble Telescope.
This blog is intended for students who want to participate in astronomy competitions and olympiads (OSN, IAO, IOAA, APAO). Tutors and teachers can use this blog as a teaching resource. Amateur astronomers can find this blog useful,too. Its content varies from problem-set, course slide, try out, news, textbook recommendation, astronomy software review, trivia, video, and many more.
