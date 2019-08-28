Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Problems of International Astronomy Olympiad (2011)
Problems: http://www.issp.ac.ru/iao/
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This blog is intended for students who want to participate in astronomy competitions and olympiads (OSN, IAO, IOAA, APAO). Tutors and teachers can use this blog as a teaching resource. Amateur astronomers can find this blog useful,too. Its content varies from problem-set, course slide, try out, news, textbook recommendation, astronomy software review, trivia, video, and many more.
No comments:
Post a Comment